Pitt County bridge to be rebuilt

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - A bridge on Gardnerville Road, east of Grifton, is scheduled for reconstruction.

The state Department of Transportation says the bridge is scheduled to be closed on Aug. 1st at 8 a.m.

The NCDOT says a contractor will demolish the bridge that spans Swift Creek.

We’re told the bridge has reached the end of its service life and a modern structure will be put in its place.

A marked detour will send drivers onto Lewis Haddock Road, Joe Gardner Road, Stokestown-Saint Jones Road, and County Home Road. People in the area should anticipate longer commutes and approach the work site cautiously.

The road is scheduled to reopened by the end of this year.

