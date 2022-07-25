Advertisement

Pitt County bridge to be rebuilt

This is a generic graphic of the North Carolina Department of Transportation
This is a generic graphic of the North Carolina Department of Transportation(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - A bridge on Gardnerville Road, east of Grifton, is scheduled for reconstruction.

The state Department of Transportation says the bridge is scheduled to be closed on Aug. 1st at 8 a.m.

The NCDOT says a contractor will demolish the bridge that spans Swift Creek.

We’re told the bridge has reached the end of its service life and a modern structure will be put in its place.

A marked detour will send drivers onto Lewis Haddock Road, Joe Gardner Road, Stokestown-Saint Jones Road, and County Home Road. People in the area should anticipate longer commutes and approach the work site cautiously.

The road is scheduled to reopened by the end of this year.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SBI and deputies are at the scene of a deputy involved shooting in Greene County.
SBI investigating Greene County deputy involved shooting
Beaufort Co boating accident sends one to Greenville hospital
Greenville police investigation.
VICTIM: Two masked men assaulted driver and stole car
Colonial Pipeline spill now largest onshore leak in U.S. history
Kinston police
Two killed this morning in three Kinston shootings

Latest News

Ten cases of monkeypox reported in North Carolina in 4 days
Umstead Bridge
Speed limits lowered at Dare County bridge to protect birds & drivers
Mega Millions $810 million jackpot
At $810 million, Mega Millions jackpot soars to 4th-highest jackpot ever in U.S.
Parker Byrd
Incoming ECU baseball player seriously injured in Beaufort County boating accident