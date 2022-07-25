Onslow County school board meets to discuss possible removal of board member

ONSLOW COUNTY (WITN)— The Onslow County School Board is set to meet Monday morning to decide whether to remove school board member Eric Whitfield from office.

The meeting is set for 9:00 a.m. at the Eastern North Carolina Regional Skills Center in Jacksonville.

Whitfield was convicted in April of cyberstalking a school system employee who is also a member of the Craven County School Board.

In February, Whitfield spent two days in jail after being held in contempt.

Although the hearing is public, there will be no opportunity for public comment.

