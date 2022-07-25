One arrested after man shot in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A person is in custody Monday following a shooting at a Greenville home.

Kristen Hunter with Greenville police says a man was shot in the leg at 3306 Evans Street at about 2:30 p.m. Monday. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Hunter says the shooting came after what police believe was a fight. There is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

