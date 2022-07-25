New Bern’s runoff election to be held Tuesday

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern runoff election is taking place Tuesday, July 26th, and there are several seats up for grabs.

Alderman Jeffrey Odham is facing off against Toussaint Summers, former New Bern police chief, to become the next mayor of New Bern.

After the May 17 primary, the two candidates were separated by just four votes. After election night, only one vote separated the two candidates, but after a canvass, Summers picked up 13 votes, while Odham gained 10.

Because four people ran for the mayoral position, the winner needed more than 50% of the vote to claim the victory outright. Neither Summers, with 2,635, nor Odham, with 2,631, met the vote threshold.

The other races taking place in the city Tuesday are for Alderman Ward 1, where incumbent Sabrina Bengel faces off against Rick Prill, and Alderman Ward 2, where Jennell Reddick is going up against Hazel Royal.

The State Board of Elections reminds WITN that polls open at 6:30 a.m. and stay open until 7:30 p.m. Voters still in line at 7:30 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot.

Voters can find their polling place by going here. Another option is visiting this page. Voters are not required to show a photo ID to vote, and more details can be found here.

State residents may not register to vote on Election Day unless it is on that day that they become eligible after the registration deadline due to becoming a U.S. citizen or having their rights restored after a felony conviction.

