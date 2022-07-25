Advertisement

Man wanted for internet cafe robbery considered armed and dangerous

Kunta Shearin
Kunta Shearin(Roanoke Rapids Police Department)
Jul. 25, 2022
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help in tracking down a man wanted for a robbery last week.

Roanoke Rapids police say Kunta Shearin, of Roanoke Rapids, robbed the Klix Internet Cafe on Julian Allsbrook Highway on Friday afternoon around 1:44 p.m.

A K9 led officers to the area near Walmart and they believe the robber was picked up from this area.

Police say witnesses to the hold-up led them to get warrants against Shearin who remains on the run.

They consider the man to be armed and dangerous and anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department or Crimestoppers at (252)583-4444.

