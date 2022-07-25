Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Above average heat this week with a storm threat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tonight will continue with the July trend of mid 70s for lows under partly cloudy skies. An approaching front from the north will stall along the Virginia state line late Tuesday. Southwest winds ahead of the front will keep blow around 10 mph with daytime gusts of 15 to 20 mph.

As front stalls north of us Tuesday, a few thunderstorms will form over the northern half of our area Tuesday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center puts the northern half of ENC in a level 1 risk for a severe thunderstorm Tuesday. Any storm which forms may have strong, gusty winds. The storm motion is expected to be toward the east.

Since we will stay on the warm side of the front, highs will be in the low 90s Tuesday. The front will lift northward Wednesday, decreasing our storm chances and lifting temperatures a degree or two from Tuesday. Mid 90s are forecast Wednesday through Friday for afternoon highs.

Another front will slowly sink southward into eastern Carolina over the weekend, leading to increasing rain chances Saturday into Sunday. Rain chances will increase from 40% Saturday to 60% Sunday. Temperatures will trend down a bit with highs perhaps staying below 90° by Sunday.

The tropics remain quiet, and while that is expected at this point in the season, we are quickly approaching the more active weeks of the year (Late August through Late September). If you haven’t done so already, now is a great time to make sure your hurricane supplies are up-to-date.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with a steady southwest breeze. Low 76. Wind: SW 5-10. Rain chance: under 20%

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with scattered storms arriving lunchtime. High of 91. Breezy. Wind: SW 15 G 20. Rain chance: 40%

Wednesday

Hot weather continues. High of 93. Scattered afternoon storms. Wind: SW 10 G 15. Rain chance: 30%

Thursday

Mostly sunny and hot. High of 95. Wind: WSW 10-20

Friday

Sunny morning with scattered storms late in the day. High of 93. Wind: SW 10 G 15. Rain chance: 30%

Saturday

Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon and evening storms. High of 91. Wind SW 10-20. Rain chance 40%

