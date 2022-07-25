Incoming ECU baseball player injured in Beaufort County boating accident

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A incoming member of East Carolina University’s baseball team remains in the hospital after a weekend boating accident in Beaufort County.

North Carolina Wildlife said Parker Byrd was one of two people tubing on Bath Creek when both fell off their innertubes. It happened around 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

Byrd’s friend safely got back on the boat, but officers say as Byrd was approaching the boat, which was supposed to be in neutral, the ski rope got caught in the propeller and pulled Byrd toward the boat.

Wildlife says the prop cut Bryd on both legs and he was immediately grabbed by his friends and taken out of the water. A tourniquet was applied to the teen’s legs and one of the boats that was flagged down had a nurse on board who explained how to apply another tourniquet on his legs.

Byrd was eventually airlifted to the ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

ECU’s website says Byrd is a freshman from Laurinburg. WITN is awaiting a comment from the university.

