Advertisement

Incoming ECU baseball player injured in Beaufort County boating accident

Parker Byrd
Parker Byrd(Scotland High School)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A incoming member of East Carolina University’s baseball team remains in the hospital after a weekend boating accident in Beaufort County.

North Carolina Wildlife said Parker Byrd was one of two people tubing on Bath Creek when both fell off their innertubes. It happened around 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

Byrd’s friend safely got back on the boat, but officers say as Byrd was approaching the boat, which was supposed to be in neutral, the ski rope got caught in the propeller and pulled Byrd toward the boat.

Wildlife says the prop cut Bryd on both legs and he was immediately grabbed by his friends and taken out of the water. A tourniquet was applied to the teen’s legs and one of the boats that was flagged down had a nurse on board who explained how to apply another tourniquet on his legs.

Byrd was eventually airlifted to the ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

ECU’s website says Byrd is a freshman from Laurinburg. WITN is awaiting a comment from the university.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SBI and deputies are at the scene of a deputy involved shooting in Greene County.
SBI investigating Greene County deputy involved shooting
Beaufort Co boating accident sends one to Greenville hospital
Greenville police investigation.
VICTIM: Two masked men assaulted driver and stole car
Colonial Pipeline spill now largest onshore leak in U.S. history
Kinston police
Two men killed this morning in Kinston shootings

Latest News

Two men killed this morning in Kinston shootings
Two men killed this morning in Kinston shootings
Eric Whitfield taking the oath of office in 2021
Hearing underway to remove Onslow County school board member
Kinston police
Two men killed this morning in Kinston shootings
Pope Francis fuels new speculation on future of pontificate
Pope set for historic apology for school abuses in Canada