Drowning prevention event held on Emerald Isle

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - People are continuing to flock to the beach for the summer, and with help from professionals, swimmers can be a little safer in the water.

Experts were on the beach in Emerald Isle Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., giving out tips on how to react if you get caught in a rip current.

The event was called Surf and Safety Day in recognition of the International Life Saving Federation’s World Drowning Prevention Day, which is Monday. It was put on by Know Before You Go-NC.

Surfing lessons were also provided by surfing professionals at Emerald Isle Surf Company.

“We want our beachgoers to make memories and not become one,” Danny Shell with Know Before You Go-NC said. “The more information you have before you get in, the better.”

We’re told it’s important for people to know what the colors on each warning flag on the beach mean. People are encouraged to educate themselves and visit local web pages and weather reports, as well as respect rip currents and know what to do if they find themselves in one.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.