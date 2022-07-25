Advertisement

Crews begin road work in Eastern North Carolina

(WBTV File)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Five miles of roads in Jacksonville will be closed Monday for word work. Village Drive and Village Circle will be milled and graded.

It’s part of the city’s 2022 paving project. Contractors will leave one lane open for traffic.

No word on how long the closure will last.

Road work also begins for road in Havelock on Monday. Glen Drive will be closed as crews replace about 300 feet of sewer lines along Webb Boulevard.

The project will last about 10 weeks and a lane will be open for local traffic and street residents.

