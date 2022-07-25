Advertisement

At $810 million, Mega Millions jackpot soars to 4th-highest jackpot ever in U.S.

Mega Millions $810 million jackpot
Mega Millions $810 million jackpot(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be the fourth-highest jackpot in U.S. history at an estimated $810 million.

Only three jackpots have been bigger. They were a $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot won in January 2016, a $1.53 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in October 2018, and a $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in January 2021.

For Mega Millions specifically, the jackpot ranks as the 3rd largest in the 20-year history of the game. A North Carolina winner on Tuesday night would have the opportunity to take home the $810 million as an annuity or $470.1 million in cash.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SBI and deputies are at the scene of a deputy involved shooting in Greene County.
SBI investigating Greene County deputy involved shooting
Beaufort Co boating accident sends one to Greenville hospital
Greenville police investigation.
VICTIM: Two masked men assaulted driver and stole car
Colonial Pipeline spill now largest onshore leak in U.S. history
Kinston police
Two killed this morning in three Kinston shootings

Latest News

Parker Byrd
Incoming ECU baseball player seriously injured in Beaufort County boating accident
Kinston police
Two killed this morning in three Kinston shootings
Crews begin road work in Eastern North Carolina
Crews begin road work in Eastern North Carolina
Incoming ECU baseball player injured in Beaufort County boating accident
Incoming ECU baseball player injured in Beaufort County boating accident