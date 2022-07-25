At $810 million, Mega Millions jackpot soars to 4th-highest jackpot ever in U.S.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be the fourth-highest jackpot in U.S. history at an estimated $810 million.

Only three jackpots have been bigger. They were a $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot won in January 2016, a $1.53 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in October 2018, and a $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in January 2021.

For Mega Millions specifically, the jackpot ranks as the 3rd largest in the 20-year history of the game. A North Carolina winner on Tuesday night would have the opportunity to take home the $810 million as an annuity or $470.1 million in cash.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

