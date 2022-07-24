Advertisement

Structure fire claims the life of one person in Rocky Mount

Stock photo.
Stock photo.(Associated Press)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rocky Mount, N.C. (WITN) - A fire that occurred on Saturday afternoon has left one person dead.

The fire occurred at 424 Cliff Lane when a single wide mobile home caught fire due to an overloaded electrical outlet.

Firefighters responded and one person was removed from the burning home.

The individual was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries from the fire.

No firefighters were injured while responding to the fire.

