Police investigate two overnight shootings in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Two men were shot overnight in Rocky Mount and police are investigating whether the crimes are related.

Officers say they responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 200 block of High Street around 2:45 Sunday morning. Soon after, they were told that Kenquasis Mckenzie was in the emergency room of UNC Nash Healthcare with gunshot wounds to his legs.

The 29-year-old was treated and released.

Around 2:55 a.m., a 9-1-1 call came in reporting a person injured in a shooting in the 100 block of Boyd Court. At the scene, officers found 18-year-old Michael Dunn with a graze wound on his neck.

Dunn was taken to an area hospital, treated, and released.

Investigators are working to determine if the two shootings are related.

They ask anyone with information related to these crimes to contact police at 252-972-1411 or Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.