SBI investigating Greene County deputy involved shooting

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The SBI is at the scene of a deputy involved shooting in Greene County.

Sheriff Matt Sasser said that around 1:14 Sunday morning, deputies went to the area of 5976 Highway 258 South for a report of a shots fired and found a large crowd.

Deputies said that they found a 19 year old woman shot. We’re told she was taken by EMS to the hospital.

While deputies were investigating, the sheriff said several shots were fired from the wood line across the road towards the crowd.

“While investigating the additional shots fired, from the wooded area, Deputies became involved in a separate shooting incident in that area, where a 22 year old male was found shot and also transported by EMS,” Sasser said in a press release.

Sasser said the SBI was contacted to investigate the deputy involvement.

The sheriff said the people that were shot are stable and being treated for injuries.

WITN is at the scene and working to speak with law enforcement.

Previous story:

WITN is gathering details about what a sheriff’s deputy said is an “officer related incident” in Greene County.

Members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation can be seen on Highway 258, south of Grays Mill Road.

The highway is closed in both directions right now.

WITN is waiting on more information from Sheriff Matt Sasser.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.