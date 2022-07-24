Advertisement

SBI investigating Greene County deputy involved shooting

The SBI and deputies are at the scene of a deputy involved shooting in Greene County.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The SBI is at the scene of a deputy involved shooting in Greene County.

Sheriff Matt Sasser said that around 1:14 Sunday morning, deputies went to the area of 5976 Highway 258 South for a report of a shots fired and found a large crowd.

Deputies said that they found a 19 year old woman shot. We’re told she was taken by EMS to the hospital.

While deputies were investigating, the sheriff said several shots were fired from the wood line across the road towards the crowd.

“While investigating the additional shots fired, from the wooded area, Deputies became involved in a separate shooting incident in that area, where a 22 year old male was found shot and also transported by EMS,” Sasser said in a press release.

Sasser said the SBI was contacted to investigate the deputy involvement.

The sheriff said the people that were shot are stable and being treated for injuries.

WITN is at the scene and working to speak with law enforcement.

Previous story:

