Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Today’s sunshine keeps highs in the 90s

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The hot weather that’s been with us the last few days will continue today. Highs will hold in the low to mid 90s thanks to anther mostly sunny morning and a steady southwesterly breeze. The heat index will also return to its previously reached levels, ranging between 100°-105° during the afternoon. A few spotty showers will develop due to the heat and humidity, however coverage will be very limited.

Daily highs will bounce between 91° to 95° over the work week, and with humidity holding steady, our heat index will remain in the triple digits. If you are spending extended time outside over this coming week, be sure to stay hydrated and take lots of breaks in the shade. Heat stroke is an emergency to call 911 for. Normal highs for this time of the year are in the low 90s so we aren’t breaking any records here in Eastern Carolina but that’s not making the heat any more pleasant. Extended bouts of heat can be dangerous to those without air conditioning. Please be considerate!

After experiencing quite a soaker of a start to July, the last full week of the month actually looks fairly quiet. A frontal system will dip into Virginia to start the week, however it will stall before it reaches the VA/NC border. This will allow for a few rounds of storms to move in, however the severe weather threat will remain low. A few of the towns in the East have already surpassed our monthly average total of rain and everyone in the East is now out of ‘Severe Drought’ though some drought conditions do still persist.

Sunday

Staying hot and humid with a high of 92. Mostly sunny skies save for a few isolated storms. Wind: SW 10 G 15. Rain chance: 20%

Monday

Mostly sunny with a high of 93. Wind SW 10-15. Rain chance: 20%

Tuesday

Plenty hot with storms arriving late. High of 93. Breezy. Wind: SW 15 G 20. Rain chance: 40%

Wednesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 93. Storms develop late. Wind: SW 10 G 15. Rain chance: 40%

