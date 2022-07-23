VICTIM: Two masked men assaulted driver and stole car

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a carjacking that happened Saturday afternoon at an Eastern Carolina convenience store.

Greenville Police say the crime happened in the parking lot of the Duck Thru at 14th Street and Charles Boulevard around 1:00 p.m.

The victim told police two men wearing masks approached him, assaulted him, and took off with his car.

Authorities say the car involved was recently recovered by Durham Police, but the suspects have not yet been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

