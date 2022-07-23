Advertisement

VICTIM: Two masked men assaulted driver and stole car

Greenville police investigation.
Greenville police investigation.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a carjacking that happened Saturday afternoon at an Eastern Carolina convenience store.

Greenville Police say the crime happened in the parking lot of the Duck Thru at 14th Street and Charles Boulevard around 1:00 p.m.

The victim told police two men wearing masks approached him, assaulted him, and took off with his car.

Authorities say the car involved was recently recovered by Durham Police, but the suspects have not yet been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WITN as we update this developing story.

