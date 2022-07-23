Advertisement

Three sites on the Neuse River fail Sound Rivers Swim Guide

(pxhere)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Tar-Pamlico has reclaimed its clean-water status, while three sites on the Neuse River failed the Sound Rivers Swim Guide test this week.

On the Lower Neuse, Trent Woods and Brice’s Creek near New Bern and Pierce Creek in Oriental did not meet recreational water-quality standards.

Sound Rivers says boaters, swimmers and their pets should avoid the water or practice caution at these sites, as exposure to bacteria-laden waters comes with an increased risk of gastrointestinal illness and skin infections.

All sites passed on the Tar-Pamlico. Last week two sites there failed.

Swim Guide is an international water-quality program conducted locally by Sound Rivers, an environmental nonprofit with a mission to keep North Carolina’s waterways fishable, swimmable and drinkable. Each week, a team of Sound Rivers’ volunteers gathers water samples at 52 popular recreation sites along the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico river basins, from the Raleigh-Durham area to the Pamlico Sound. The samples are then tested for the bacteria E. coli by Sound Rivers’ staff, and results are released to the public, providing an easy way to find out where it’s safe to swim.

