Pitt Street Brewery holds ribbon cutting for new Washington location

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -People gathered Friday along the Washington waterfront for the ribbon cutting for Pitt Street Brewery on the Pamlico.

The ceremony was held as a way to welcome the company to a Washington community that is thriving in the brewing industry.

Brianna Long, General Manager for Pitt Street says, “We definitely want to add to the destination that is going in Washington. There’s already a beer community here that we are adding too. Happy to be a part of it. I think it’s a great place for people to come down to grab a beer, enjoy the water, food trucks, and different restaurants here.”

Two Rivers Alehouse and the Mulberry House are both located near the beautiful waterfront as well.

Darien King, head brewer of Pitt Street, views the opportunity to compete as iron sharpening iron. King says, “Craft beer is very competitive because you always want to be the best at what you do but at the same time there’s not another community that is as inclusive because you only get better when your competitors get better. Them doing great things is going to push us to do great things.”

The beer is brewed at the Pitt Street facility in Greenville and then later transferred to the Washington location.

Pitt Street is hosting its grand opening on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. with food trucks and live music.

Pitt Street on the Pamlico will be open seven days a week to the public.

