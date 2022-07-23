Advertisement

Juveniles charged after fire at Rocky Mount Harris Teeter

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount Police say two juveniles have been charged after greeting cards were lit on fire inside the Harris Teeter on Sunset Boulevard.

Police say employees extinguished the small fire using a fire extinguisher before first responders arrived just after 4:00 p.m.

First responders evacuated the business. Due to the smoke, an employee was treated and released by NashCounty EMS for breathing difficulties.

Police say a 15-year-old boy remained on the scene and was taken into custody. He’s charged with misdemeanor larceny.

Authorities say a 14-year-old boy left the area before officers arrived. He was quickly located and detained. He’s charged with obstruction and 1st Degree Arson.

The business has since reopened.

