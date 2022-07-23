Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Toasty weekend temps roll into next week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The hot weather that’s been with us the last few days will continue through this weekend. Highs will hold in the low to mid 90s thanks to mostly sunny mornings and a steady southwesterly breeze. With dew points holding in the mid 70s, it will feel like we are over 100° both today and tomorrow. A few spotty showers will develop due to the heat and humidity, however coverage will be very limited. If you are spending extended time outside this weekend or next week, be sure to stay hydrated and take lots of breaks in the shade. Heat stroke is an emergency to call 911 for. Normal highs for this time of the year are in the low 90s so we aren’t breaking any records here in Eastern Carolina but that’s not making the heat any more pleasant.

After experiencing quite a soaker of a start to July, the last full week of the month actually looks fairly quiet. Outside of some scattered storms the middle of next week, the bulk of the week should stay dry. A few of the towns in the East have already surpassed our monthly average total of rain and everyone in the East is now out of ‘Severe Drought’ though some drought conditions do still persist.

Saturday

Hot and muggy with isolated PM storms. High: 93°. Wind: SW 5-10. Rain chance: 20%

Sunday

Staying toasty with a high of 92 under mostly sunny skies. Wind: SW 10 G 15.

Monday

Mostly sunny with a high of 93. Wind SW 10-15.

Tuesday

Plenty hot with scattered afternoon storms. High of 93. Breezy. Wind: SW 15 G 20. Rain chance: 30%

Wednesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 93. Wind: SW 10 G 15. Rain chance: 30%

