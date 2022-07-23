Advertisement

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Toasty weekend temps roll into next week

The dog days of summer are upon us and will stick around through next weekend
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist(WITN)
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The hot weather that’s been with us the last few days will continue through this weekend. Highs will hold in the low to mid 90s thanks to mostly sunny mornings and a steady southwesterly breeze. With dew points holding in the mid 70s, it will feel like we are over 100° both today and tomorrow. A few spotty showers will develop due to the heat and humidity, however coverage will be very limited. If you are spending extended time outside this weekend or next week, be sure to stay hydrated and take lots of breaks in the shade. Heat stroke is an emergency to call 911 for. Normal highs for this time of the year are in the low 90s so we aren’t breaking any records here in Eastern Carolina but that’s not making the heat any more pleasant.

After experiencing quite a soaker of a start to July, the last full week of the month actually looks fairly quiet. Outside of some scattered storms the middle of next week, the bulk of the week should stay dry. A few of the towns in the East have already surpassed our monthly average total of rain and everyone in the East is now out of ‘Severe Drought’ though some drought conditions do still persist.

Saturday

Hot and muggy with isolated PM storms. High: 93°. Wind: SW 5-10. Rain chance: 20%

Sunday

Staying toasty with a high of 92 under mostly sunny skies. Wind: SW 10 G 15.

Monday

Mostly sunny with a high of 93. Wind SW 10-15.

Tuesday

Plenty hot with scattered afternoon storms. High of 93. Breezy. Wind: SW 15 G 20. Rain chance: 30%

Wednesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 93. Wind: SW 10 G 15. Rain chance: 30%

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akyree Collins-Smith
Greenville man charged in Ayden double murder
Tobias Carr & Timothy Sarver
AUTOPSIES: Tennessee jail escapees died in murder/suicide
Bertie County Sheriff John Holley says crews made the discovery around 9:30 a.m. this morning.
Crews recover man’s body after minivan drives into Roanoke River
Deputies say Martin Proctor walked from his home on Monday, July 18th.
Carteret Co. man found dead after being missing for days
Two people were killed at this convenience store Wednesday evening.
Names released of two men dead in Wednesday Ayden shooting

Latest News

Pitt Street Brewery holds ribbon cutting for new Washington location
Pitt Street Brewery holds ribbon cutting for new Washington location
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Above summer average temps through the weekend
Ribbon cutting held for Pitt Street Brewing in Washington
Pitt Street Brewery holds ribbon cutting for new Washington location
Three sites on the Neuse River fail Sound Rivers Swim Guide