Stein’s campaign seeks to block law enabling ad probe

(WBTV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein’s campaign has asked a federal judge to strike down a state law that gave rise to authorities to investigate a campaign ad targeting Stein’s 2020 challenger.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday, the campaign says the legislation is archaic and violates First Amendment free speech protections. The law prohibits anyone from knowingly publishing or circulating false information about a candidate with the intent of hurting that candidate’s chances in the election.

The ad criticized Republican nominee Jim O’Neill over sexual assault test kits held by law enforcement agencies. O’Neill’s campaign complained to the State Board of Elections. Stein narrowly defeated O’Neill in 2020.

