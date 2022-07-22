Advertisement

Saving Graces 4 Felines: Zarza

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN)— Meet this week’s Saving Graces 4 Felines cat of the week, Zarza!

This cute little cautious kitty is looking for her forever home and is ready to sit and think deep thoughts with you.

Her name means briar in Spanish and she was found in the briars, brambles and ivies.

Saving Graces 4 Felines say as the smallest of her siblings, she is the intellectual of the group and prefers to think deeply before leaping into things.

They say it will take patience to earn her trust and respect.

But when you have both of those things, she becomes a cuddly playful girl who is sure to bring happiness to your life!

Her motto is “I think therefor I am”

If you are interested in Zarza, you can reach out to Saving Graces for Felines. Adoption is $95 and a good vet reference is required.

