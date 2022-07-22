Advertisement

Only one Eastern Carolina county not high risk for COVID-19 spread

This map was updated on July 22, 2022.
This map was updated on July 22, 2022.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - There’s more bad news from federal health officials about the spread of COVID-19 here in Eastern Carolina.

The Centers for Disease Control now says all but one county in our area is at high risk for the spread of the virus.

The only county not at high risk is Bertie County which remains at medium risk for community spread.

The CDC updates its nationwide map every Friday.

Last week, Greene County was low-risk, while Lenoir & Duplin were listed as medium-risk. Now, all three are high-risk.

Federal health officials say the new variants of the virus are more contagious than their predecessors and urge people to stay updated on their booster shots.

