Nash County man celebrates $1.4 million jackpot win

NC Cash 5 Lottery
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is celebrating a big win after trying his luck on a Cash 5 lottery ticket.

Sherman Reedy, of Rocky Mount, hit a $1,432,942 jackpot win.

Reedy’s win became the 9th largest jackpot in the history of the Cash 5 game. He bought his lucky $1 ticket for Monday’s drawing from the Circle K on Sunset Avenue in Rocky Mount.

Reedy claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $1,017,533.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

