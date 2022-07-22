Advertisement

Inner Banks Stem Center holds graduation for aviation camp

AVIATION CAMP
AVIATION CAMP(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -Campers at a high-flying summer camp here in the east had their graduation Friday.

Kids at the Aviation Ace Camp in Washington got the chance to go up in one of two planes provided by Dillion’s Aviation at Warren Airport.

During the two-week-long camp, the kids also had a chance to learn about flight from experts and go on a field trip to NASA in Virginia.

Friday they got behind the wheel of a computer flight simulator and a full motion flight simulator.

The camp was put on by the Inner Banks Stem Center and sponsored by NCDOT, the FAA, and the Tom Davis Fund.

Next week Inner Banks Stem Center is holding a boating camp sponsored by Grady White Boats and the United Way.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed at this convenience store Wednesday evening.
Names released of two men dead in Wednesday Ayden shooting
Deputies say Martin Proctor walked from his home on Monday, July 18th.
Carteret Co. man found dead after being missing for days
Eric Zobre
Greenville man facing 16 charges in secret peeping case
Akyree Collins-Smith
Greenville man charged in Ayden double murder
Greenville police investigation.
Greenville gun dealer reports a dozen firearms stolen

Latest News

Three sites on the Neuse River fail Sound Rivers Swim Guide
Juveniles charged after fire at Rocky Mount Harris Teeter
In this photo provided by Ian Winner, people subdue a person who assaulted U.S. Rep. Lee...
Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally
flood insurance could prove more costly for waterfront property owners.
Flood insurance hikes could prove costly for waterfront homeowners