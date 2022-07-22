Inner Banks Stem Center holds graduation for aviation camp

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -Campers at a high-flying summer camp here in the east had their graduation Friday.

Kids at the Aviation Ace Camp in Washington got the chance to go up in one of two planes provided by Dillion’s Aviation at Warren Airport.

During the two-week-long camp, the kids also had a chance to learn about flight from experts and go on a field trip to NASA in Virginia.

Friday they got behind the wheel of a computer flight simulator and a full motion flight simulator.

The camp was put on by the Inner Banks Stem Center and sponsored by NCDOT, the FAA, and the Tom Davis Fund.

Next week Inner Banks Stem Center is holding a boating camp sponsored by Grady White Boats and the United Way.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.