Advertisement

Greenville man charged in Ayden double murder

Akyree Collins-Smith
Akyree Collins-Smith(Ayden police/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man has been charged with Wednesday’s shooting in Ayden that killed two men.

Ayden police say Akyree Collins-Smith was taken into custody in Durham.

He is charged with killing 26-year-old Walter Cooley and 25-year-old Keenan Smith, both of Winterville.

The two men were shot around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Le Le Convenience Store on Lee Street.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed at this convenience store Wednesday evening.
Names released of two men dead in Wednesday Ayden shooting
Eric Zobre
Greenville man facing 16 charges in secret peeping case
Deputies say Martin Proctor walked from his home on Monday, July 18th.
Carteret Co. man found dead after being missing for days
Colossal Cash ticket
Martin County woman wins big on scratch-off ticket
Greenville police investigation.
Greenville gun dealer reports a dozen firearms stolen

Latest News

This map was updated on July 22, 2022.
Only one Eastern Carolina county not high risk for COVID-19 spread
In this photo provided by Ian Winner, people subdue a person who assaulted U.S. Rep. Lee...
Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport opens new commercial hangar
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport celebrates new commercial hangar
Saving graces 4 felines latest cat for adoption
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Zarza