Greenville man charged in Ayden double murder
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man has been charged with Wednesday’s shooting in Ayden that killed two men.
Ayden police say Akyree Collins-Smith was taken into custody in Durham.
He is charged with killing 26-year-old Walter Cooley and 25-year-old Keenan Smith, both of Winterville.
The two men were shot around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Le Le Convenience Store on Lee Street.
