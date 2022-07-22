Greenville man charged in Ayden double murder

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man has been charged with Wednesday’s shooting in Ayden that killed two men.

Ayden police say Akyree Collins-Smith was taken into custody in Durham.

He is charged with killing 26-year-old Walter Cooley and 25-year-old Keenan Smith, both of Winterville.

The two men were shot around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Le Le Convenience Store on Lee Street.

