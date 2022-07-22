Advertisement

Deal for Ukraine grain exports due to be sealed in Istanbul

The Russian thefts are denounced as “food terrorism."
The Russian thefts are denounced as “food terrorism."
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISTANBUL (AP) - Russia and Ukraine are expected to sign an agreement that would allow Ukraine to resume grain shipments to world markets and Russia to export grain and fertilizers while the two countries are at war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian and Russian military delegations reached a tentative agreement last week on a United Nations plan that would enable Ukraine to export 22 million tons of grain and other agricultural products that have been stuck in Black Sea ports due to the war.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan planned to oversee the signing of the agreement on Friday in Istanbul. Russia’s defense ministry and Ukraine’s infrastructure minister are the expected signatories.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed at this convenience store Wednesday evening.
Names released of two men dead in Wednesday Ayden shooting
Eric Zobre
Greenville man facing 16 charges in secret peeping case
Deputies say Martin Proctor walked from his home on Monday, July 18th.
Carteret Co. man found dead after being missing for days
Colossal Cash ticket
Martin County woman wins big on scratch-off ticket
Greenville police investigation.
Greenville gun dealer reports a dozen firearms stolen

Latest News

Saving graces 4 felines latest cat for adoption
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Zarza
Saving Graces for Felines : Zarza
Saving Graces for Felines: Zarza
Stein’s campaign seeks to block law enabling ad probe
First Alert Forecast for Friday, July 22nd at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Friday, July 22nd at 4:30am