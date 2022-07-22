Deal for Ukraine grain exports due to be sealed in Istanbul

ISTANBUL (AP) - Russia and Ukraine are expected to sign an agreement that would allow Ukraine to resume grain shipments to world markets and Russia to export grain and fertilizers while the two countries are at war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian and Russian military delegations reached a tentative agreement last week on a United Nations plan that would enable Ukraine to export 22 million tons of grain and other agricultural products that have been stuck in Black Sea ports due to the war.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan planned to oversee the signing of the agreement on Friday in Istanbul. Russia’s defense ministry and Ukraine’s infrastructure minister are the expected signatories.

