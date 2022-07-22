Advertisement

Crews recover man’s body after minivan drives into Roanoke River

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say they found a minivan and its driver that ended up in the Roanoke River yesterday afternoon outside of Williamston.

Bertie County Sheriff John Holley says crews made the discovery around 9:30 a.m. this morning.

He said they received a call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday that the vehicle had driven into the river at the state wildlife ramp.

Multiple crews from both Bertie and Martin counties, along with dive teams from Beaufort and Chowan counties, searched the river yesterday and this morning before locating the vehicle.

While the ramp is in Martin County, the river is actually in Bertie County.

Holley said no foul play is suspected at this time, and they are thinking that the 20-year-old Martin County man may have intentionally driven into the river. Their investigation is ongoing, the sheriff said.

