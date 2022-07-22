Colonial Pipeline spill now largest onshore leak in U.S. history

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A state environmental agency says the Colonial Pipeline fuel release two years ago outside Charlotte is now the largest onshore fuel spill in the nation.

The Department of Environmental Quality says Colonial now estimates two million gallons of gasoline made its way into the Oehlet Nature Preserve near Hunterville.

Earlier this month, a Mecklenburg County judge approved a consent order that requires Colonial to pay nearly $5 million in penalties and investigative costs to the state as well as taking specific actions to clean up the spill.

To date, Colonial says it has recovered nearly 1.5 million gallons of gasoline along with removing approximately 8,700 tons of contaminated dirt from the site.

