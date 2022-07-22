Coastal Carolina Regional Airport celebrates new commercial hangar

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at Coastal Carolina Regional Airport on Friday to celebrate a new D2 commercial hangar.

The $2 million project joins a number of an improvements to the airport, including an aircraft rescue and firefighting facility completed last year.

Earlier this week, the airport announced a runway expansion project.

The ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. and will include words from Congressman Greg Murphy and Craven County Commissioner Dennis Bucher.

