Coastal Carolina Regional Airport celebrates new commercial hangar
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at Coastal Carolina Regional Airport on Friday to celebrate a new D2 commercial hangar.
The $2 million project joins a number of an improvements to the airport, including an aircraft rescue and firefighting facility completed last year.
Earlier this week, the airport announced a runway expansion project.
The ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. and will include words from Congressman Greg Murphy and Craven County Commissioner Dennis Bucher.
