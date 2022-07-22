Bill compensating families for toxic Lejeune water awaits Senate confirmation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - We’re following the progress of the bill that would help compensate families or individuals impacted by decades of contaminated water at Camp Lejeune.

Recent amendments to the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, which is part of the Honoring Our PACT Act, will force another vote in the Senate before it goes to President Joe Biden’s desk.

Once the bill is passed, anyone impacted by the issues at Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987 will have two years to file a claim.

No word on when exactly the Senate will hold another vote, but the bill is expected to pass again and head to the President for his signature.

