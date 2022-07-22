Advertisement

Bill compensating families for toxic Lejeune water awaits Senate confirmation

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - We’re following the progress of the bill that would help compensate families or individuals impacted by decades of contaminated water at Camp Lejeune.

Recent amendments to the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, which is part of the Honoring Our PACT Act, will force another vote in the Senate before it goes to President Joe Biden’s desk.

Once the bill is passed, anyone impacted by the issues at Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987 will have two years to file a claim.

No word on when exactly the Senate will hold another vote, but the bill is expected to pass again and head to the President for his signature.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed at this convenience store Wednesday evening.
Names released of two men dead in Wednesday Ayden shooting
Deputies say Martin Proctor walked from his home on Monday, July 18th.
Carteret Co. man found dead after being missing for days
Eric Zobre
Greenville man facing 16 charges in secret peeping case
Greenville police investigation.
Greenville gun dealer reports a dozen firearms stolen
Colossal Cash ticket
Martin County woman wins big on scratch-off ticket

Latest News

Akyree Collins-Smith
Greenville man charged in Ayden double murder
Crews recover man’s body after minivan drives into Roanoke River
Crews recover man’s body after minivan drives into Roanoke River
The North Carolina Zoo at Asheboro.
North Carolina Zoo sees record-breaking attendance
Bertie County Sheriff John Holley says crews made the discovery around 9:30 a.m. this morning.
Crews recover man’s body after minivan drives into Roanoke River