AUTOPSIES: Tennessee jail escapees died in murder/suicide

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Autopsies say two Tennessee jail escapees found dead after a high-speed chase here in Eastern Carolina were victims of a murder/suicide.

Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver had escaped from the Sullivan County, Tennessee jail and were spotted in Onslow County on February 5th. Deputies chased their stolen vehicle into Brunswick County where it crashed.

After the car crash, deputies heard two gunshots from the car a few moments apart, according to the autopsy.

Sarver, who was driving the stolen vehicle, died at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, while Carr died at the scene.

An autopsy said Sarver died from a single gunshot to the right temple. A .40-caliber handgun was found near him. Carr died from a gunshot wound under his chin.

The report lists Carr’s death as a homicide, while Sarver’s was a suicide.

The SBI continues to investigate the shooting.

