Two dead following Wednesday shooting in Ayden

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after two people were shot at a convenience store Wednesday evening.

Ayden police said officers got the call around 7:14 to Le Le’s Convenient Mart on Lee Street for a possible gunshot victim.

We’re told officers found two male victims, one of which was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to ECU Health Medical Center where they died.

Police are not sharing the names or ages of the victims.

If you know something about this shooting, call 252-481-5844.

