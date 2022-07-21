Troopers charge driver with DWI in wreck that killed New Bern man

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers say a driver has been charged with DWI in a wreck that claimed the life of a New Bern man.

The Highway Patrol said that Justin Daly, 25, died following an accident this past Sunday evening on Highway 70 near Tilghman Road in Jones County.

Investigators said that Tiara Gilbert, of Stafford, was heading west on Highway 70 when she crossed the median and crashed into a Daly who was driving east.

Troopers said that Gilbert was charged with DWI and that other charges are pending.

An obituary for Daly can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.