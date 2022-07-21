Advertisement

Suspect wanted for stealing from Verizon store

Investigators say the larceny happened on June 30(Jacksonville Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Jul. 21, 2022
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville Police need help finding a man they say stole from an area Verizon store.

Investigators say the larceny happened on June 30 at the store on Western Boulevard.

If you know who this man is you are asked to contact JPD Detective K. Schott at 910-938-6414 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities.

Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Please refer to Case 22-05760 when calling or texting about this tip.

