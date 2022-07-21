RDU sets passenger traffic record for 3rd month in row

RDU AIRPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Raleigh-Durham International Airport set another pandemic-era record in June with 1,102,281 passengers flying through the airport.

That number is an increase of 24% over June 2021 and is the third consecutive month of record growth, according to the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority.

WITN is told that Independence Day weekend, in particular, was very busy at the airport, with 91,346 passengers being screened from Thursday, June 30th through Monday, July 4th. Passenger traffic has now recovered to 83% of 2019 levels.

“RDU is closing the gap on 2019 traffic and experiencing a renewed need to improve and expand our facilities to meet customer demand,” Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority said.

Landguth said it is an exciting time for the airport, with projects such as terminal expansion, a fuel farm, a road extension, and the rolling out of electric vehicles to come as part of the Vision 2040 master plan.

