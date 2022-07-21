Advertisement

Public hearing on World Cat Greenville permit to be held in August

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Environment Quality’s Division of Air Quality is hosting an in-person public hearing on August 25th on the draft Title V air permit for World Cat Greenville.

The DEQ says World Cat Greenville applied to the department for an air permit to operate a boat manufacturing facility in Greenville. The reason it would be classified as Title V is that it would have the potential to emit more than 100 tons per year of volatile organic compounds. Furthermore, the facility would be classified as major for hazardous air pollutants because styrene emissions are expected to be greater than 10 tons per year.

WITN is told that because of this, World Cat Greenville will be required to comply with the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants for Fiberglass Boat Manufacturing. The draft permit includes conditions that require the facility to reduce its emissions and make sure of acceptable ambient levels of all pollutants beyond the facility’s fence line.

The hearing will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25th in Williams Auditorium at Pitt County Community College, 2105 Warren Drive in Winterville.

Comments from the public can be sent to DAQ.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with the subject line “WorldCat.20A” or by leaving a voicemail at (919) 707-8429.

More information on the draft permit and the draft permit review can be found here.

