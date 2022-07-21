Advertisement

Pitt County Child Support Services offering free DNA testing

(Source: NBC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Department of Child Support Services is planning to offer free confidential DNA testing.

The testing, which is being offered in support of Child Support Awareness Month, will take place at the Pitt County Human Services Center at 203 Government Circle in Greenville on Thursday, August 11th from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The department says all fees for DNA testing will be waived and that no appointment is necessary.

Testing program requirements include:

  • Paternity must be an issue.
  • Parents are asked to bring a government-issued ID and birth certificate for each child.
  • Participants must seek Child Support Services and applications will be accepted the same day. A fee of $10.00 or $25.00 may apply.

The CSS says unemployed or underemployed noncustodial parents can discuss the Supporting Training and Employing Parents Program wth a Pitt County Child Support Employment Services social worker.

The STEPP Program, which began in April 2021, helps citizens with employment assistance, job search training, career exploration, skills training, resume writing, educational support, and tuition assistance.

More information can be found here.

