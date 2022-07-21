Advertisement

Mysterious sea creature found along North Carolina coast

Mysterious spiky creature
Mysterious spiky creature(Cape Lookout National Seashore)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The National Parks Service is asking the public for help identifying some strange sea creatures found along North Carolina’s coast.

The dead creatures were found on the beach at Cape Lookout National Seashore in Carteret County.

Park officials said they were about 6 inches long with small white spikes.

Mysterious spiky creature
Mysterious spiky creature(Cape Lookout National Seashore)

According to a Facebook post, their best guess is that the creatures are a type of sea cucumber or sea slug, but they don’t match any images of known species.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colossal Cash ticket
Martin County woman wins big on scratch-off ticket
A man in handcuffs is being loaded into an ambulance following a high-speed chase.
Deputies: Suspect in Martin/Pitt County high-speed chase held driver at gunpoint, was wanted on assault charges
The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.
Four big wins in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, jackpot climbs to $630 million
Travis Johnson
Family makes public plea after deadly Greenville apartment shooting
Housing options
Greenville tenants face crisis as Section 8 vouchers no longer accepted

Latest News

Car crash
TROOPERS: Two people taken to hospital following Jones County crash
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Two dead following Wednesday shooting in Ayden
This was the testing site in December 2021.
ECU Health shutting down 14 COVID-19 testing sites; 141 people being laidoff
Vonderrick Cutler is being loaded into an ambulance following a high-speed chase.
Man arrested in two-county chase held on $1.5 million bond