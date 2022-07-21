Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot rises to third largest ever at $660 million

The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $660 million. The next drawing is Friday on WITN.
The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $660 million. The next drawing is Friday on WITN.(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Mega Millions jackpot just keeps on going up, now totaling $660 million.

The jackpot is the third highest it’s ever been in the 20-year history of the game.

The next drawing is on Friday at 11 p.m. on WITN.

A North Carolina winner of the jackpot would have the choice of taking the $660 million as an annuity or $376.9 million in cash.

“Our advice to those hoping to take home that jackpot is to play smart because it only takes one ticket to win. North Carolina saw a $1 million win on Tuesday,” Mark Michalko, North Carolina Education Lottery executive director said. “Let’s hope for more big wins, maybe even the biggest, on Friday.”

The $1 million win Michalko referred to was won in Tuesday’s drawing with a $2 ticket bought at a Gastonia convenience store. The prize has not yet been claimed.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colossal Cash ticket
Martin County woman wins big on scratch-off ticket
A man in handcuffs is being loaded into an ambulance following a high-speed chase.
Deputies: Suspect in Martin/Pitt County high-speed chase held driver at gunpoint, was wanted on assault charges
The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.
Four big wins in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, jackpot climbs to $630 million
Travis Johnson
Family makes public plea after deadly Greenville apartment shooting
Housing options
Greenville tenants face crisis as Section 8 vouchers no longer accepted

Latest News

(Source: NBC)
Pitt County Child Support Services offering free DNA testing
Eric Zobre
Greenville man facing 16 charges in secret peeping case
ECU Health shutting down 14 COVID-19 testing sites; 141 people being laidoff
ECU Health shutting down 14 COVID-19 testing sites; 141 people being laidoff
Two dead following Wednesday shooting in Ayden
Two dead following Wednesday shooting in Ayden