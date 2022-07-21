Mega Millions jackpot rises to third largest ever at $660 million

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Mega Millions jackpot just keeps on going up, now totaling $660 million.

The jackpot is the third highest it’s ever been in the 20-year history of the game.

The next drawing is on Friday at 11 p.m. on WITN.

A North Carolina winner of the jackpot would have the choice of taking the $660 million as an annuity or $376.9 million in cash.

“Our advice to those hoping to take home that jackpot is to play smart because it only takes one ticket to win. North Carolina saw a $1 million win on Tuesday,” Mark Michalko, North Carolina Education Lottery executive director said. “Let’s hope for more big wins, maybe even the biggest, on Friday.”

The $1 million win Michalko referred to was won in Tuesday’s drawing with a $2 ticket bought at a Gastonia convenience store. The prize has not yet been claimed.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

