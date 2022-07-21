Advertisement

Man arrested in two-county chase held on $1.5 million bond

Vonderrick Cutler is being loaded into an ambulance following a high-speed chase.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Williamston man arrested after a two-county chase on Wednesday is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

Vonderrick Cutler is charged with first degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and felony flee to elude.

The chase began in Williamston when authorities discovered the wanted man was a passenger in the car. It ended on Highway 11 just inside the Greenville city limits and lasted about an hour.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office Cutler held the driver of the car at gunpoint and forced her to keep driving before the car eventually was stopped.

Williamston, Greenville, Bethel police, Martin and Pitt County deputies and the Highway Patrol were involved in the chase.

Cutler was transported to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville complaining of chest pains and was later released into custody.

The 40-year-old man is due in court today for a first appearance on the charges.

