Greenville residents finding ways to remain cool during excessive heat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Several residents gathered at the new Greenville Outdoor Aquatics Facility Wednesday to take a cold dive in the pool.

Greenville Recreation manager, John Barrow said that the pool is a nice outdoor option to stay clear of the heat.

“This is a great way to beat the heat but you always have to remember while you’re in the pool to make sure you have proper sunscreen on, make sure you are protected from the sun, and make sure you stay hydrated,” Barrow said. “You really don’t realize how much you sweat in the pool but you do so make sure you get enough electrolytes and make sure you do get time in the shade.”

Staying in the air conditioning is another way to stay cool.

Delcor Inc. General manager, James Greenleaf said that you should pick a comfortable temperature and stick with it.

“Program your thermostats, keeping your house set at certain temperatures,” Greenleaf said. “Don’t sit there at the thermostat and go up, up, down, down, up, up, down. Set it to 72, 74, 75, 76 or whatever you are comfortable with and can tolerate, be fine with it.”

However, with the extreme heat, your AC unit may struggle a bit to keep up.

“With these hotter temperatures your house is only going to get so cold, the units can only do so much,” Greenleaf said. “A lot of the equipment we have here in eastern Carolina has some age to it so as the equipment gets older, it doesn’t have the cooling capacity that it used to have.”

Being the middle of July, Greenleaf said we have much more of this weather ahead.

“We will see another push come in here, July and August are typically one of our busiest time periods,” Greenleaf said. “I do anticipate this going on for a while.”

Staying cool, whether indoors or out, is the name of the game this time of year.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.