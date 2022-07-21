Greenville man facing 16 charges in secret peeping case

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is facing 16 felony charges after deputies say he took pictures of women with a hidden camera.

Eric Zobre is charged with two counts of secret peeping, nine counts of possession of images from secret peeping, disclosure of private images, third degree sexual exploitation of a minor, larceny by employee, and two counts of violating a domestic violence protective order.

Deputies said the case began back in December when they became aware of a domestic violence protective order violation.

After that arrest, deputies say a person came forward claiming Zobre had been showing various nude photos of women to them, saying how he got them, as well as how he stole items from his employer, Grady White Boats.

After a search warrant, deputies seized a camera and other electronic devices along with suspected stolen items from Grady White.

Found on the devices were photos of women in various stages of undress, deputies say.

Pitt County detectives and those from Atlantic Beach police were able to identify multiple victims, including an underage girl, taken in bathrooms.

Deputies say they also found numerous photos of Zobre’s previous partners, apparently used to humiliate the victims.

They said Grady White Boats also confirmed items found in the man’s home appeared to be stolen from them.

Zobre was jailed on a $1.375 million bond.

