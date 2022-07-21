Greenville gun dealer reports a dozen firearms stolen 6 weeks later

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police said three guns have been recovered out of a dozen apparently stolen during a gun show last month at the Greenville Convention Center.

Police said a Greenville firearms dealer reported the thefts after authorities recovered three guns that were registered to her.

A police report said Alice Norment on Tuesday told police that the 11 handguns and one AR-15 rifle were last known secured back on June 4th.

The firearms were worth $8,900, according to a police report.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

Norment is a federally licensed firearms dealer and the ATF says thefts are supposed to be reported within 48 hours.

The regional ATF office in Charlotte said Norment notified them of the missing firearms within the permissible time frame after discovering they were missing.

