‘Great to support the team’: Junior Fire Marshal Academy held in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Dozens of Greenville fourth, fifth, and sixth graders now have a better idea of what it means to be a firefighter.

This week is the Junior Fire Marshal Academy and 26 campers are spending the week getting a rundown on fire safety.

“We do challengers every day like this and I like it, it’s fun,” camper Maggie Strickland said.

Campers are trained in everything from CPR to water safety. Donning gear and a hose, they raced through an obstacle course, and some quickly realized that earning the role of firefighter requires a lot of endurance.

“It was definitely challenging,” 9-year-old Jacob Cleaton said.

Even if becoming a firefighter isn’t their end goal, campers are walking away with skills they can use for all types of activities in life.

“Yesterday we installed fire alarms and today we’re gonna go to the pool and learn water safety,” camper Allison Russell said.

Russell said her favorite part was CPR. “We did hands-only, and then we learned how to use the AEDs.”

Campers are ultimately leaving with a smile on their faces and a sense of accomplishment. Plus, as camper Sawyer Corley said, “It’s always great to support the team.”

The kids will celebrate their accomplishments in a graduation ceremony Friday. They’ll get a certificate of completion in front of friends and family.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.