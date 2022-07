FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN)— A museum in Farmville is hosting a free concert for residents Thursday evening.

The Music in the Park event will be at the May Museum, located on Main Street, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The music will be provided by Trainweck and local food trucks, beverages and vendors will be at the event.

