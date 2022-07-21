Feasibility study underway for Greenville passenger rail system

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Those living in Eastern Carolina could see a new way to travel to some of their favorite larger cities here in our state with a passenger rail system connecting Greenville to areas like Charlotte and Raleigh.

A feasibility study is the next step in getting this set into place which will include a number of different variables being looked at.

“The feasibility study is going to be pretty comprehensive and it is going to tell us a whole lot. It’s going to assess all of the different route options there are to bring train service here. They’re going to look at the tracks themselves and the engineering ramifications of bringing them up to a passenger standard, they’re going to talk to local partners, city partners, they’re going to talk to the rail companies themselves,” Representative Brain Farkas said.

For the NCDOT, they see this as an opportunity to expand the chance for people to experience different communities they wouldn’t normally have easy access to.

“Passenger rail is being looked at by many communities all across the state as a way to better connect urban and rural areas and what it does real well is getting a transportation service directly into the heart of the community,” North Carolina Department of Transportation Rail Director Jason Orthner said.

The feasibility study is expected to take around 18 months according to the NCDOT, and once it has been completed the state can apply for federal funding by presenting its findings for what it is going to take to complete this project.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.