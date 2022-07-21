Advertisement

Feasibility study underway for Greenville passenger rail system

(wdbj7)
By Ellie Davis
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Those living in Eastern Carolina could see a new way to travel to some of their favorite larger cities here in our state with a passenger rail system connecting Greenville to areas like Charlotte and Raleigh.

A feasibility study is the next step in getting this set into place which will include a number of different variables being looked at.

“The feasibility study is going to be pretty comprehensive and it is going to tell us a whole lot. It’s going to assess all of the different route options there are to bring train service here. They’re going to look at the tracks themselves and the engineering ramifications of bringing them up to a passenger standard, they’re going to talk to local partners, city partners, they’re going to talk to the rail companies themselves,” Representative Brain Farkas said.

For the NCDOT, they see this as an opportunity to expand the chance for people to experience different communities they wouldn’t normally have easy access to.

“Passenger rail is being looked at by many communities all across the state as a way to better connect urban and rural areas and what it does real well is getting a transportation service directly into the heart of the community,” North Carolina Department of Transportation Rail Director Jason Orthner said.

The feasibility study is expected to take around 18 months according to the NCDOT, and once it has been completed the state can apply for federal funding by presenting its findings for what it is going to take to complete this project.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colossal Cash ticket
Martin County woman wins big on scratch-off ticket
Housing options
Greenville tenants face crisis as Section 8 vouchers no longer accepted
The shooting happened around 2:00 a.m.
Greenville police investigate deadly shooting at apartment complex
New behavioral health hospital to be built in Greenville
New behavioral health hospital coming to Eastern Carolina
The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.
Four big wins in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, jackpot climbs to $630 million

Latest News

Respect for Marriage Act
Eastern Carolinians react to same-sex marriage decision
Secondhand stores are seeing more business with inflations rates on the rise.
Eastern Carolina shoppers turn to secondhand stores to fight inflation hikes
Greenville Passenger Rail System feasibility study
Greenville Passenger Rail System feasibility study
Eastern Carolinians react to same-sex marriage decision