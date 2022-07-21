FBI: No sign of Jimmy Hoffa under New Jersey bridge

DETROIT (AP) - The FBI says it found no evidence of missing Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa during a search of land under a New Jersey bridge.

Hoffa has been missing since 1975 when he was last seen in suburban Detroit.

The decades-long mystery turned last year to land next to a former landfill under the Pulaski Skyway in Jersey City.

The FBI conducted a search there in early June. Spokeswoman Mara Schneider says “nothing of evidentiary value was discovered.”

