FBI: No sign of Jimmy Hoffa under New Jersey bridge

FILE - This photo shows Teamsters Union president Jimmy Hoffa in Washington on July 26, 1959....
FILE - This photo shows Teamsters Union president Jimmy Hoffa in Washington on July 26, 1959. The decades-long odyssey to find the body of former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa apparently has turned to a former New Jersey landfill below an elevated highway. The FBI obtained a search warrant to "conduct a site survey underneath the Pulaski Skyway," Mara Schneider, a spokeswoman for the Detroit field office, said in a written statement Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.(AP Photo/File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - The FBI says it found no evidence of missing Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa during a search of land under a New Jersey bridge.

Hoffa has been missing since 1975 when he was last seen in suburban Detroit.

The decades-long mystery turned last year to land next to a former landfill under the Pulaski Skyway in Jersey City.

The FBI conducted a search there in early June. Spokeswoman Mara Schneider says “nothing of evidentiary value was discovered.”

