FBI: No sign of Jimmy Hoffa under New Jersey bridge
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - The FBI says it found no evidence of missing Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa during a search of land under a New Jersey bridge.
Hoffa has been missing since 1975 when he was last seen in suburban Detroit.
The decades-long mystery turned last year to land next to a former landfill under the Pulaski Skyway in Jersey City.
The FBI conducted a search there in early June. Spokeswoman Mara Schneider says “nothing of evidentiary value was discovered.”
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.