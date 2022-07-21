Advertisement

ECU Health shutting down 14 COVID-19 testing sites; 141 people being laidoff

This was the testing site in December 2021.
This was the testing site in December 2021.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health says it is shutting down its COVID-19 testing sites and laying off 141 employees.

The hospital system said with the significant drop in demand for testing, combined with other options like at-home tests, they will shut down the 14 sites next Friday.

ECU Health said this includes 13 sites at their clinics and the drive-thru testing site in Greenville. That testing site has been open since October 2020.

The decision comes as the state plans to end its state of emergency in mid-August.

Those being laid-off will be offered human resources and other support to apply for other jobs within the hospital system, according to a news release.

ECU Health said it will continue to provide COVID-19 testing if needed for patients during their scheduled visits.

