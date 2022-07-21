Drought update shows significant improvement

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a couple of weeks with needed rainfall, the latest Drought Monitor update shows nice improvements. Most of Eastern North Carolina is no longer in moderate drought. There is an area of moderate drought extending from Western Bertie County to Rocky Mount to Sampson County. Another small area of moderate drought extends from Hertford to Southeast Virginia.

Drought Monitor July 21 Update (WITN)

Areas which still have a rainfall deficit, but are no longer in drought include communities from Windsor to Greenville to Kinston to Kenansville to Jacksonville and Trenton.

Our First Alert Forecast is for very hot weather over the next week with spotty thunderstorms. The drought areas may worsen unless the rain is more widespread than it currently appears.

