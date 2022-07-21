Advertisement

Drought update shows significant improvement

Fewer areas are in moderate drought
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a couple of weeks with needed rainfall, the latest Drought Monitor update shows nice improvements. Most of Eastern North Carolina is no longer in moderate drought. There is an area of moderate drought extending from Western Bertie County to Rocky Mount to Sampson County. Another small area of moderate drought extends from Hertford to Southeast Virginia.

Drought Monitor July 21 Update
Drought Monitor July 21 Update(WITN)

Areas which still have a rainfall deficit, but are no longer in drought include communities from Windsor to Greenville to Kinston to Kenansville to Jacksonville and Trenton.

Our First Alert Forecast is for very hot weather over the next week with spotty thunderstorms. The drought areas may worsen unless the rain is more widespread than it currently appears.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colossal Cash ticket
Martin County woman wins big on scratch-off ticket
A man in handcuffs is being loaded into an ambulance following a high-speed chase.
Deputies: Suspect in Martin/Pitt County high-speed chase held driver at gunpoint, was wanted on assault charges
The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.
Four big wins in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, jackpot climbs to $630 million
Travis Johnson
Family makes public plea after deadly Greenville apartment shooting
Housing options
Greenville tenants face crisis as Section 8 vouchers no longer accepted

Latest News

Vonderrick Cutler is being loaded into an ambulance following a high-speed chase.
Man arrested in two-county chase held on $1.5 million bond
Cherry Point hosts ribbon cutting for aircraft park expansion
Monarch butterfly
Beloved monarch butterflies now listed as endangered
Free concert hosted in Farmville Thursday