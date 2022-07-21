Deputies ask public to help search for missing Carteret Co. man

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking the public for help searching for a missing Carteret County man.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Martin Proctor willingly walked from his home on Hancock Landing in Harkers Island on Monday.

Proctor is described as standing five feet, six inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, having brown/grey hair, and blue eyes.

Deputies are asking homeowners on Harkers Island to check around their property, including boats, garages, and outbuildings, for signs of Proctor.

Anyone with information on Proctor’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (252) 728- 8400 or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.

